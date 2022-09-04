RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Holidays ended for the newly promoted B2 women’s Finimpianti Rivarolo, which last Monday, 29 August, resumed training at the Rivarolo Canavese gym at 19.30.

Under the watchful eye of the new coach, Alessandro Reggio, who replaced Beppe Orlandi in the summer, the Altocanavese girls carried out their training with great intensity and concentration. The program of both preparation and pre-season friendlies has already been established. The rivarolesi this week and next will carry out four weekly trainings, always starting at 19.30: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

To see Finimpianti Rivarolo at work it will be necessary to wait for Sunday 11 September, when the upper Canavese players will face Caselle, a militant formation in B1, away from home. On Thursday 15th another friendly match, always with a higher category formation, the Volpianese, while on Saturday 24th Finimpianti engaged in a triangular match in Savigliano, in the province of Cuneo, against the hosts and Cus Collegno.

After the departure in the summer of the captain Martina Vevey, destined for the Lilliput of Settimo Torinese, the new captain is the central Nicole Povolo, in the fifth year (the second consecutive) with the Finimpianti jersey: “With this club I played three seasons, then I went to the Canavese Ivrea volley for two years, before returning to Rivarolo Canavese – says Povolo -. I am very determined and happy to start again, compared to last season we are only three: in addition to myself, there are still only the bands Linda Ferraris and Cecilia Stecconi. There will be a lot of work to do, first of all to find the right mix, but we are ready to do it with great commitment ».

On the goals of the season, Povolo is still not unbalanced: “I made the B2 last time four years ago and the rosters have changed a lot, now it is still too early to understand which formations will fight for the top and which ones will want instead avoid relegation to Serie C. After the friendlies – continues Povolo – we will have clearer ideas. Now it is important to train hard and play a lot, to find the right condition and increasingly assimilate the plans of the new Reggio coach ».

After the first two weeks of work, we will instead move on to three weekly sessions, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to better prepare the appointment on Saturday 8 October in Savigliano, on the first day of B2. «We will face Savigliano already in a friendly match on Saturday 24 September – says Povolo – but we know well that in the league it will be a completely different match. However, we will already have to begin to understand what match awaits us in the first championship ». –

Loris Ponsetto