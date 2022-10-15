SAVIGLIANO

The adventure in women’s B2 of Finimpianti Rivarolo in group A begins with a 3-1 defeat. The upper Canavese team leaves the Savigliano gym against Cuneo between ups and downs.

Coach Reggio, who has to do without the injured captain Nicole Povolo (central), sends Ivaldi on the field in dribble, Garrone and Ferraris bands, Eze and Nkakene central, Stecconi opposite and Gilardino free and in the first set the Finimpianti Rivarolo suffers a lot in reception and beaten and Savigliano takes advantage of it by winning 25-14. In the second fraction the right reaction finally arrives from the girls of coach Reggio, who improve both in serving and in attack, always managing to easily control the partial, until the end. Alto Canavesane who, by virtue of the convincing success 16-25, bring back the equality on the field and start the third fraction with great determination, giving battle to every ball. The challenge is point by point, however, only up to 10-10, then it is again Savigliano who manages to break. Finimpianti Rivarolo does not give up, but in the final, thanks to a few too many mistakes in the service of the upper Canavese, they pave the way for the hosts, who win 25-17. Finally in the fourth set Savigliano is more effective in attack and the rivarolesi have not been able to better manage the offensive phase of the hosts, who also win this fraction, this time however 25-21 and take home the three points.

The Reggio team will now have to make up for it on Saturday, when at the Polisportivo di Rivarolo Canavese captain Linda Ferraris (she acquired the ranks until Povolo’s return to the team) and companions will face another formation from the province of Granda, Cuneo. A quick redemption will be needed to leave the zero box, both in the voice of the victories, but above all in that of the points. –

l.p.