Nicholas Barella has always been the symbol ofInterto the point that he has been talked about as a future Nerazzurri captain several times. However, this season the Sardinian moped has shown various signs of nervousness, often resulting in being disconnected from the manoeuvre. The Nerazzurri’s subdued season could also lead to his sale, especially in the event of failure to qualify for the next Champions League. Right now the whole Inter squad is under discussion and excellent farewells at the end of the season are not excluded.

Run away from Inter: 90%

Correa it’s a total flop and Inzaghi’s now certain farewell in the summer will take away from the Argentine even the only one who still believes in him. For this reason, in the summer the priority will be to sell it. Marotta will be called to a real miracle to place an involved player whose appeal is minimal. Currently, selling Correa for 15 million would be fat dripping. More likely to attempt a conditional loan deal. On Correa there are West Ham and Everton in England, but both risk relegation to the Championship. There was also talk of an interest from Lazio in the event of qualification for the Champions League.

Barella away from Inter: 50%

Stretcher perfectly embodies the spirit ofInter. The Sardinian midfielder has been an added value to the team in the last four years, yet in recent months he has been the protagonist of outbursts and attitudes that show a certain impatience. In the summer there could be a face-to-face with the management. Barella is doing very well at Inter, but it is clear that he is not happy with the turn the season has taken nor with the “navigation” of the property. His farewell could become concrete if he does not receive the necessary guarantees on the club’s future, but also in the event of failure to qualify for the Champions League. About him there are Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United ready to present offers, but also pay attention to the possible inclusion of Bayern Munich.

Smalling all’Inter: 50%

Chris Smalling he has not yet given any response to Roma on the renewal of the contract and this fuels market rumors. Inter have been attentive to the Englishman’s situation for some time. There have already been contacts to prune it in Milan. At this point, the former United could also accept the Nerazzurri’s offer. Smalling is tempted to join Mkhytarian and Dzeko in Milan and end his career in Milan, but the impression is that he is waiting to understand what Mourinho will do before deciding.

Ugarte all’Inter: 25%

For next season’s midfield theInter is thinking Manuel Ugarte, Uruguayan midfielder born in 1999 of Sporting Lisbon. The player is valued at around 25 million and Marotta likes him a lot. Due to his characteristics, he would be perfect to replace Brozovic, whose destiny is now far from Milan. In the Nerazzurri they had him followed several times, always obtaining positive evaluations. It is possible that in the summer an attempt will be made for him.

Retegui all’Inter: 25%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunches the news of the interest of theInter per retegui. The Italian-Argentine side of Tigre has seen its value rise and now costs around 20 million euros. Marotta must work patiently on this operation because the Nerazzurri cannot carry out onerous operations before having placed some transfers and to have the certainty of playing in the next Champions League. For his part, Retegui is in no hurry. The player wants to come to Italy because he knows he needs to compete in a more competitive championship, but he wants to evaluate every choice well because he’s not about to make an appearance, even if in a big one. So he will weigh every decision carefully in search of the best solution for his career.

David Luciani