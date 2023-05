Opava basketball players won the opening league final on the Děčín field 80:76 and took a 1:0 lead in the three-match series. Captain Jakub Šiřina, who scored a total of 20 points, led coach Petr Czudek’s charge in the thrilling finale. Not even 28 points from top scorer Anthony Walton was enough for the North Bohemians to defend their home invincibility in the playoffs, his teammate Ty Nichols added 21 points. The second match will take place on Sunday in Opava.

