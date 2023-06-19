Fiordifrutta is a partner of Strawoman 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Back to the 13th Strawomanon 24 June in Como, departing from Piazza Cavour at 21: an evening of sport, meetings, well-being, full of fun and without any competition.

A run/walk where thousands of women with their bright pink T-shirts will color the streets of the historic center and the lakeside, with the aim of raising public awareness of issues such as health prevention and lifestyle choices balanced.

Also in this thirteenth edition Fiordifrutta confirms itself as the perfect ally. In its stand you can taste the best quality organic fruit jam, specially selected and harvested when perfectly ripe, without the addition of artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourings. Fiordifrutta is made with only organic raw materials. An ethical choice, of food safety to safeguard environmental sustainability. It is sweetened with organic apple juice, which is why it has a reduced sugar and calorie content compared to the average of the best-selling jams on the market. It is prepared through a patented production process which involves processing at room temperature. The process allows you to best preserve the aroma and flavor of freshly picked fruit.

“We Run The World”! This was Strawoman’s starting cry from the participants who, last year, numbered 40,000, demonstrating how important it is not only to “be there” but also to “believe” firmly in the need to promote a healthy life and respect for the environment.

