Back from a very long season which culminated in two finals, both lost, the Italian Fiorentina restarts with an extra Conference to participate in due to the ouster of Juventus. The club is very active on the market and the coach, like last year, has a long squad with different options in all departments. Calendar, penalty taker and hypothetical line-up: everything you need to know about the Viola

