Lazio awaits Immobile, then will decide whether to take a deputy in January. Napoli enjoys the alternation and abundance in the name of quality, Simeone scores a double in the Champions League and perhaps does not enter the league, an authentic luxury for Spalletti. Milan will have Ibrahimovic back in January, there is no market for the offensive department that holds now, if not the desire to identify a great talent for next summer.