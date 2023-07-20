Home » Fiorentina and Juventus, agreement reached for Arthur – Calcio
Fiorentina and Juventus, agreement reached for Arthur – Calcio

Fiorentina and Juventus, agreement reached for Arthur – Calcio

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is getting closer to becoming a Fiorentina player. In the last few hours, the Viola club and Juventus have found an agreement on the player: Arthur should arrive at Fiorentina with the formula of the onerous loan for 2 million euros with the right of redemption set at 20 million euros. Arthur’s salary will be paid 50/50 by the two clubs. The Brazilian midfielder could arrive in Florence tomorrow to undergo medical tests and sign a contract with the Viola club.

