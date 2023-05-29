Home » Fiorentina and Kappa present the new KOMBAT PRO 2024 – Sport Marketing News
Fiorentina and Kappa today present the new Kappa Kombat Pro 2024, Home version, with a design inspired by the Lily, the symbol par excellence of the city of Florence and of the Viola Club since its inception. The flower will be the protagonist and leitmotif of the Kappa collection for the 2023/24 season. The new home kit will be worn for the first time by the Viola players for the last match of the season scheduled at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. The pattern that characterizes the shirt is an all-over that is repeated on the front of the body, sleeves and back panel. The texture is a weave of lilies linked together, with tone-on-tone graphics, which create a DNA-like effect. On the back of the neck, on the outer side, the writing PLAY TO BE DIFFERENT is positioned, the brand claim of the Club, an invitation to always stand out and enhance one’s uniqueness, on and off the pitch. On the inside of the collar, 13 lilies are shown as in the previous collection: a renewed tribute to the twelfth man and to Davide Astori. On a technical level, the Kappa Kombat Pro 2024 is further perfected in its ultra-light fabrics and stretch Nylon stitching to ensure maximum comfort and elasticity: the shirt is made of 85% recycled polyester and elastane for the remaining 15%. Hydroway Protection Technology ensures high breathability and effective release of body heat.

