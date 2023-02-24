After eliminating Braga and Cluj in the playoffs, the Italian and Sarri’s teams will be the protagonists of the round of 16 draw scheduled for February 24 at 1pm (live on Sky Sport 24 and streaming on NOW, it will also be visible on the Sky Sport YouTube page) . Biancocelesti and viola will not be among the eight seeds, reserved for those who won the qualifying rounds. Matches between teams of the same federation are prohibited. A new and final draw is expected for the quarter-finals. Here are the dangers in the urn