Home Sports Fiorentina and Lazio in the Round of 16 of the Conference League, the possible opponents
Sports

Fiorentina and Lazio in the Round of 16 of the Conference League, the possible opponents

by admin
Fiorentina and Lazio in the Round of 16 of the Conference League, the possible opponents

After eliminating Braga and Cluj in the playoffs, the Italian and Sarri’s teams will be the protagonists of the round of 16 draw scheduled for February 24 at 1pm (live on Sky Sport 24 and streaming on NOW, it will also be visible on the Sky Sport YouTube page) . Biancocelesti and viola will not be among the eight seeds, reserved for those who won the qualifying rounds. Matches between teams of the same federation are prohibited. A new and final draw is expected for the quarter-finals. Here are the dangers in the urn

See also  Covid, contact with a positive: what to do and rules for quarantine

You may also like

Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at home

Lukaku-Inter is back at the right time: should...

Migrants, administrative detention and fine for the Geo...

Cardinals Lars Nootbaar’s parents took their first ever...

Nongshim Cup Gu Zihao fights back and kills...

A sniper kills a Colombian soldier

Europa League: fan tries to attack, goalkeeper knocks...

Philadelphia Sixers beat Memphis Grizzlies

Valentine’s Day in Montecarlo, between kisses, cuddles and...

Premier League quiz: Can you name these seven...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy