Fiorentina-Atalanta on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

I am 119 the previous ones between the two teams with 51 victories for the Fiorentina and 31 for Atalanta. Fiorentina won their last home match against Atalanta , but hasn’t achieved two consecutive victories against the Bergamo players at the Franchi since 2015. Fiorentina have remained unbeaten in their last seven league games, with five wins and two draws. Atalanta have not scored in three of their last five Serie A away games.

Where to see Fiorentina-Atalanta

The match between Fiorentina and Atalanta, valid for 30th day of Serie A, will be broadcast Monday 17 April at 8.45pm live on the app by DAZN, available in the Sky Q App section.