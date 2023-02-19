Home Sports Fiorentina, Barone argues with fans outside the stadium. The Police – breaking latest news intervenes
Fiorentina, Barone argues with fans outside the stadium. The Police intervenes

Fiorentina, Barone argues with fans outside the stadium. The Police – breaking latest news intervenes

After the draw with Empoli, a moment of tension outside the Franchi. Barone criticized: «Let the manager do it to those who understand»

The 4-0 in Braga with which Fiorentina mortgaged qualification for the round of 16 of the Conference League was useless. The fans’ euphoria soon turned into anger, because the Viola didn’t go beyond a 1-1 draw in the championship derby against Empoli. Among other things, a draw grabbed only in the final, with Cabral who in the 85th minute equalized the goal of change them. The team’s standings Italian it has nothing to do with that of last season, on the contrary (14th place and just 8 points over Verona third from bottom).

That’s why yet another misstep has caused moments of tension outside the Franchi, where a decisive question and answer was ignited between the general manager of Fiorentina Joe Barone and a couple of supporters. A spat that ended with the removal of the manager by the police.

The dispute

From the images made public by firenzeviola.it and radio firenzeviola we see a fan who indulges in some unfortunate jokes addressed to Barone with the intention of expressing all his disappointment with the president’s management Committed. At that point the purple executive, visibly annoyed, approached the supporter: “Who are you? But go home!» the reply of the general manager, who was then removed by the forces of order present on the spot. Once away, the anger of the fans has not subsided: «Shame, money out!” someone shouted: “Leave the manager to those who understand football«, the invitation of others. In short, a really difficult moment for Fiorentina, who have lost four of the last six matchdays in the league without being able to score in three of these. It’s even worse at home, where before the draw with Empoli there had been two consecutive defeats against Turin and Bologna: «Right now I don’t think we deserve this position in the standings, we have to accelerate», the bitterness of Italian in the post-match press conference. We will need to get back to scoring as soon as possible, starting from the match with Verona.

February 19, 2023 (change February 19, 2023 | 22:54)

