Fiorentina-Basel: the show is served!

Semifinal of Conference League all’Artemio Franchi of Florence where Fiorentina and the Swiss of Basel face each other. From a purely ultras point of view, I didn’t expect much from the guests mindful of the challenge in Europa League in the 2015-2016 season where the two teams faced each other already in the group stage and where around 600 Swiss fans showed up in Tuscany. Already from the first morning, this time, I received videos of Basel fans marching through the city on my cell phone and I can’t help but observe how the number is truly impressive on this occasion and if it gives me so much, tonight it should be nice to see.

I arrive in the splendid Tuscan town and when I set foot inside the stadium, there are the boys in every sector Fiesole intent on selling the flags that will go to set up tonight’s choreography and the proceeds of which will go to finance the choreography of the Italian Cup Final in Rome against Inter.

The stadium is full in every sector with the guests who go to occupy the two cheeses intended for them. The teams enter the field for the warm-up and a nice and compact scarf starts, the Swiss are full of energy and start with good trains and clapping. But when it’s time for kick-off, the show begins: visiting fans with Swiss flags as the Fiesoleas well as flags and small flags, remember with a banner those who cannot be present due to force majeure.

Convulsively I have to shoot from one side to the other forcing my camera to work overtime to capture the guests who work in a smoke followed even by fireworks. Even the purple curve performs a beautiful torch followed by the explosion of fireworks.

The match on the field, on the other hand, sees the teams battling it out even if the most engaging show is the one in the stands with beautiful trains, clapping, torches and smoke bombs which at certain times significantly reduce visibility, especially on the away side. Apart from a couple of “vaffa” of the Swiss, the Fiesole he prefers to welcome back his ultras returning from the daspo.

The singing climate is incandescent and incessant on both sides while on the pitch, just when everything seemed to portend a draw, in full recovery the unexpected happens and the 2-1 goal arrives amid the joy and jubilation of the fans of the Basel. There is regret on the part of Fiorentina for how it has matured but there is still the return to overturn its destiny, and conquer the final (as it will happen later). The Basel team instead goes under the sector to thank their supporters, tonight the proverbial twelfth man on the pitch and real added value. It’s been quite a while since I attended a similar show, thanks to the Viola whose value is known but also thanks to the guests: sincere congratulations to both fans.