Sports

Fiorentina beat Cremonese 2-0 in the second semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia

Fiorentina won 2-0 against Cremonese in the second semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia. The goals were scored in the first half, by Arthur Cabral, and in the second, from a penalty, by Nico Gonzalez. With this result, Fiorentina will go into the return match on 27 April in Florence, with a fair advantage to defend.

The winner of this semi-final will go on to play the final in Rome against Juventus and Inter, who drew 1-1 in the other semi-final first leg on Tuesday. The second leg will be played on Wednesday 26 April in Milan.

