The Uefa wants to better understand what happened during Fiorentina-Braga in Conference League and investigate the goal of Cabralvalidated by the technology that defines the passage of the ball over the goal line but then canceled after a Var check. A decision that effectively denies the Goal Line Technology. “In the 49th minute, the technological system of the goal line signaled to the referee that the ball had crossed the line -underlines UEFA the day after Fiorentina-Braga- However, the referee and the video match officials, in line with the regulations, they had decided to check whether the ball had completely crossed the line and on the basis of the images available they had come to the conclusion that no goals had been scored. UEFA is in contact with the technology supplier to verify all the data which are collected during the game”. UEFA is therefore investigating what happened in the second leg of the Conference League playoffs between Fiorentina and Braga, recalling that the decision according to the regulation is correct, because there is always a Var control and the last word belongs to the referee anyway . It should be noted that the Goal Line Technology supplier of the Conference is different from that of the Champions and Europa League. And that in the Conference the Goal Line is not mandatory, but at the discretion of the home club.