Fiorentina comeback in Basel and are in the Conference League final: they will play for a European trophy after 33 years

The Fiorentina comeback the Basel away, wins 3-1 and fly to the final of Conference League completing the impromptu masterpiece of Italian football that brings a team to the final act of every continental competition. Vincenzo Italian drags Viola to play for a European cup at a distance of 33 years from the final of Coppa Uefa 1990. On June 7th Prague will face the West Ham.

It took 120 minutes between regulation and extra time to fold the Swiss thanks to a brace from Nico Gonzalezto which he replied Amdouni in the 55th minute for the temporary 1-1and the goal by Barak in the 129th minute to conquer a goal awaited for over three decades. For the Viola it is the fourth European final in history, after those played in Champions Cup In the 1957in Cup Winners’ Cup four years later and precisely that of the UEFA Cup in 1990.

Good first half for Fiorentina, who controlled the game right from the start. The Viola made themselves dangerous for the first time, however, only after half an hour with a header from Nico Gonzalez following a cross from Biraghi with the ball wide. It is the prelude to the goal, because in the 35th minute the same Argentine striker from Biraghi testa sign the 1-0. Basel, until then harmlessaccuses the blow and before the break is also likely to suffer the doubling with a header of Bonaventure rejected by the goalkeeper Word.

After ten minutes into the second half, Basel equalized with Amdouni who overtook the area Igor and with the right he stabs Terracciano on the second post. But in the 72nd minute it was again Nico Gonzalez who brought the Viola forward, with an angled left foot from the center of the area melee. In the additional the game is then interrupted for a few minutes to save a fan purple plucked from HIGHLANDS on stands.

When by now i penalties seemed inevitable, in the 129th minute the viola finds the flicker winning with Barak who, on the bank of Joviccontrols the ball in the penalty area and beats the goalkeeper from close range. With Basel now down, even emotionally, Fiorentina legitimizes the victory also thanks to palo hit by Jovic before the final whistle from the referee who sends Italiano and his boys to the final in Prague.