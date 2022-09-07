The patron of Fiorentina after the accusations of the Napoli coach to the Franchi fans: “But we too should be better, I pay hefty fines … I didn’t like the criticism of Italian. And about Torreira …”

“I have always sided against this type of thing, on racism: from the chants against Dalbert and Boateng, to those against other players. And also the Italian racism towards southern people, is not at all to be underestimated. At the same time I am convinced that our fans must also be respected, what Spalletti did is not acceptable. ” So Rocco Commisso, patron of Fiorentina, replied at a press conference to the case raised by the Napoli coach for the climate of insults at the Viola stadium. “I have not seen the images of what happened, but I know that our fans must be respected. But I also want to say to them that every time these things happen I pay a hefty fine: I don’t like this at all, we should be better in this. Florentines do not deserve to be seen as racists “.

400 million — Commisso also wanted to point out his commitment in economic terms: “How much money has Rocco put in in the last three years? – he asked in the third person – I read things that are not true, exactly 387 million including the end of Viola Park, in dollars practically over 440 million have been brought in. Can anyone tell me if there is any American in Italy who has invested 400 million of his money, like me? players. Because this is how you know how to do in Florence, talk too much and do little. I didn’t like the criticisms of Italian and I hope they will end “. See also Cecchi Gori is not well. The doctor: "His health conditions are precarious"

Vlahovic — Commisso also returned to the sale of Vlahovic: “For me it was a phenomenal operation. This morning I saw all the names of the players who released themselves, they brought zero euros into the coffers of their clubs. Rocco, on the other hand, sold an expiring player for 75 million. The truth is that if we didn’t sell Vlahovic we were ruined economically. It was a huge operation, it made us go to Europe without having problems with financial fair play. This season we will probably bring over 200 million in revenues , doing so we will be ok for two years “.

tower — From one departure to the next, the case of the summer was instead Torreira: “Here you have not given us even one day the opportunity to rejoice in the achievement of the European goal that you were all listening to the Torreira prosecutor and how much love this had. last in Florence: he went to Turkey for 5 million, if I had listened to you I would have had to spend 15 million plus commissions. If Torreira had stayed, perhaps Amrabat would not have the value of today: in a certain sense I saved him. Torreira I do not miss it”.

