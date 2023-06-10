Fiorentina, Commisso: ‘Italiano never asked to leave, let’s start from him’

The Viola president confirmed the coach for next season: “He never told me or the managers that he wanted to leave, some rumors are just nonsense. We have already talked about the future, clarifying who to sell and who to take to improve the team: Italiano has expressed his ideas and we will try to satisfy him.” On the season: “It was very positive, at times excellent despite losing the two finals. I want to thank my players, they are little heroes”

Vincenzo Italian and the Fiorentina, the story continues. After the positive contacts of the last few hours, the coach thought about officially confirming it Rocco Commisso. Intervened in Press conference to take stock of the season, the purple president clarified the matter: “Our coach never told me or the managers that he wanted to leave – explained Commisso -, some rumors were just nonsense. Fiorentina starts again with him. The guarantees? The only thing is that it will be paid… Seriously, we talked about the futurewho will be sold and who we have to take to try to do the best for the team and for the club. Italiano has expressed his ideas and we will try to satisfy him“.

“Italian wants to make history, let’s hope he stays for a long time” Commisso then continued by clarifying the coach further: “No one has ever thought of sending away Italiano, as I read somewhere. We have never evaluated an alternative, indeed Barone has always talked about his contract. When we took him from Spezia we paid a clause, initially he also had it with us but when we extended the contract he wanted to cancel it. In any case, Italian he wants to stay in Florence and make history here. It would be nice if it stayed for many years. What will be the next step to take together? Improve with our financial resources. We will not spend 100 million to buy this or that, as I read around. We will understand who to keep and who to take to strengthen us, Italian and Pradé will meet again today. I’m proud to have always kept the same figures: the other clubs change managers and coaches, me I’m trying to keep those who have worked and sweated for Fiorentina and I hope that sooner or later we will win some finals“. See also Sampdoria, there is an agreement for the sale: "The club passes to Radrizzani and Manfredi"

“Excellent season. Chiesa and Vlahovic, I would do business like this every day” Having dismissed the coaching issue, the Fiorentina president focused on the season that ended with eighth place in the league and defeat in the final of the Italian Cup and Conference League: “The season has been very positive – added Commisso -, in some respects excellent despite having lost the two finals. In the Conference we lost at the last minute: many have written that we will lose, but few have written that we have reached the end. In February I publicly defended the team and the management, from there it all started with 9 consecutive victories that allowed us to make a beautiful route, interrupted only with Inter and with the animals of West Ham. The same goes for Primavera, who were unlucky for conceding last-second goals. But the boys from the First Team and the Primavera were little heroes, as well as our fans who have followed us everywhere. The championship? We finished eighth and we will try to improve within the limits we have, because the others make debts while I put the cash. Every year we put in about 35 million and fortunately with the money from Chiesa and Vlahovic we have a good financial structure: these two players brought 135 million into our coffers, while we spent 15 million for Cabral. The first two scored 15 goals, ours almost double. I would do business like that any day. That’s not to say there won’t be any attacking decisions, with input from the coach. He’ll talk about it and we’ll see what to do.” See also Milan transfer market: imagination, simplicity and no tattoos, discovering Brandt

“The Biraghi episode penalized us, I hope that UEFA intervenes” Finally Commisso spoke of the episode that saw the protagonist Biraghi, hit by a throw of objects by West Ham fans during the Conference final: “Have we thought of an appeal? I didn’t go to get the medals, but after the match I met the Premier League president and I made myself heard. I’ve heard that UEFA is investigating, but I don’t know what they will do. Considering that our fans are penalized when they make a mistake, it would be good for the others to do the same. In any case, Biraghi’s episode has conditioned us and someone from UEFA will take the responsibility for deciding. There is embarrassment on Ceferin’s part and he too has had a dialogue with the premier president: when the world looks on, these are embarrassing details. We made ourselves heard, I’m sure UEFA will take action. West Ham disassociated themselves, we’ll see what the consequences will be but the important thing is that these things don’t happen again. AND I want to thank my players for the fair play they showed, they made me proud“.





