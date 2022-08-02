Fiorentina’s near European future is outlined. The Italian team will be protagonist in the Conference League in two weeks, after the seventh place in the league won last season. And Viola will try to repeat the Italian success in Rome’s Conference last May, when the Giallorossi overcame Feyenoord 1-0 in the final thanks to Zaniolo’s goal.

The draw

Fiorentina have been included in group 1 and will start the C0nference League path against the winner of the match between the Dutch of Twente and the Serbs of Cukaricki. The first leg will be played at the Franchi stadium in Florence on 18 August, while on 25 August it will be played in the Netherlands or Serbia.