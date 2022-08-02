Home Sports Fiorentina, Conference League mission: here is the opponent of the first round
Sports

Fiorentina, Conference League mission: here is the opponent of the first round

by admin
Fiorentina, Conference League mission: here is the opponent of the first round

The Italian team will debut on August 18th at the “Franchi” against the winner of Twente-Cukaricki

Fiorentina’s near European future is outlined. The Italian team will be protagonist in the Conference League in two weeks, after the seventh place in the league won last season. And Viola will try to repeat the Italian success in Rome’s Conference last May, when the Giallorossi overcame Feyenoord 1-0 in the final thanks to Zaniolo’s goal.

The draw

Fiorentina have been included in group 1 and will start the C0nference League path against the winner of the match between the Dutch of Twente and the Serbs of Cukaricki. The first leg will be played at the Franchi stadium in Florence on 18 August, while on 25 August it will be played in the Netherlands or Serbia.

2 August – 14:52

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie A, the slow motion of Atalanta-Fiorentina and Napoli-Juve: decisive Var

You may also like

the inspector is not responsible for the reduced...

Pavone Canavese, Milanesi comeback with Italy and conquers...

Competition of banana eaters: it is a storm...

Ferrari throws itself away (again) and Verstappen laughs

Calciomercato Napoli, duel with Juventus for Raspadori –...

England wins the women’s European football championship. Kane:...

L84 fished out in A makes the big...

Pablo Marì, now Monza tries and the super...

Berlusconi presents the symbol of the center right...

The Sun: Ronaldo shrugged and questioned when Ten...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy