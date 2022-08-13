The Franchi are a fort for the Italian team, only Inter scored more points at home last season. And the grigiorossi never won on their debut in Serie A

Here we are, Serie A begins on Saturday. The championship starts again and back on the pitch. On Sunday Fiorentina hosts the newly promoted Cremonese at the Franchi: kick-off at 18.30. The Viola are unbeaten in A against the grigiorossi: four wins and six draws. The teams return to face each other for the first time since February ’96, when the Tuscans coached by Claudio Ranieri were stopped at 0-0 by the opponents led by Gigi Simoni.

How the teams arrive — After five years, Fiorentina returns to Europe: access to the Conference League will be played against Twente. First the Cremonese obstacle in the league, returned to Serie A after 26 years. The Viola di Italiano arrive at the match with a balance of three wins, one draw and two defeats in the summer friendlies. The knockouts came against Galatasaray and Betis. The coach tried the new signings: from full-back Dodò to the new attacking pivot Jovic, passing through Mandragora and Gollini. Alvini’s Cremonese has redone its look with many grafts: the striker Dessers from Genk, the midfielder Pickel from Famelicao, Aiwu from Rapid Vienna, Quagliata from Heracles. Good also the pre-season of the grigiorossi: three victories and one defeat remedied with Verona, also ahead in the Italian Cup after the 3-2 win against Ternana.

The statistics — We said that Cremonese has never beaten Fiorentina. Looking at the statistics, the Viola have never drawn in the last eleven Serie A debuts (6W, 5N: the last X mark of the Tuscan club in the first league match dates back to August 29, 2010 (1-1 against Napoli). Numbers do not favor Alvini’s team, because all of Cremonese’s debuts in Serie A have come away and so far the Lombards have recorded seven defeats out of seven. only Inter (45) earned more points than the Viola in home games (41: 13W, 2N, 4P) last season. See also Russell sells 50-year mansion, leaving trophy cabinet + autographed basketball

The prediction: Fiorentina to win by not conceding a goal — Numbers in hand, Fiorentina are the team that in 2022 in Serie A has suffered fewer shots in total (170). No formation has collected fewer conclusions in the mirror than the viola in the period (56, like Milan). An important fact for the Italian team, the defense is very solid. That’s why, according to the bookmakers, a possible bet would be the sign 1 combined with the No Goal: the value is 2.30 for Leovegas, 2.25 according to Pokerstars.

The winning 1X2 — Analysts are betting strongly on Fiorentina’s success. The Viola win is worth 1.40 for Better, Novibet and Goldbet. The share for the success of Cremonese is much higher: 8.50 proposed by Bet365 and Betfair, 7.50 on Snai. The X sign stands at 5.10 according to Leovegas, 4.75 for Goldbet and Better.

12 August – 16:57

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

