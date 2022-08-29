Home Sports Fiorentina does not stop at Barak: new contacts for Bajrami, the scenario | First page
Fiorentina does not stop at Barak: new contacts for Bajrami, the scenario

Fiorentina does not stop at Barak: new contacts for Bajrami, the scenario | First page

I’m intense days, the ones he is experiencing there Fiorentina. The beginning of Serie A, the transfer market, the Conference League playoff with Twente … and again the transfer market. Who has given a new midfielder to Vincenzo Italiano in recent days: Antonin Barak, arrived in purple after a long negotiation with Verona and, above all, after winning the competition of many clubs, in Italy and abroad. The reinforcements in that area of ​​the field, however, they don’t stop there. Because the viola, once they are sure of their return to Europe, have returned to activate contacts for Nedim Bajrami.

PLAN – The purple transfer market men had set the goal on the Albanian midfielder for a couple of months. The acceleration on Barak had made us think that the Empoli class of ’99 had been abandoned, but in the Italian’s plans there was the arrival of two midfielders. New speech started with President Corsi’s club, for one maxi operation that may also involve Zurkowski and Kouamé, ready to take the opposite path from Bajrami. After the weekend it will accelerate, to try to close: the Fiorentina of Europe does not stop, they want to stop.

