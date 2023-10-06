Fiorentina-Ferencvaros, Italian: ‘The first half was a gift, then we were furious’

The Fiorentina coach clearly analyzes the comeback against Ferencvaros: “The first half we totally gave it to them, then we came out on top. In the second half we played with fury and we tried everything even risking something”

A Vincenzo Italian halfway satisfied after the home draw, which came from a comeback against Ferencvaros. A decidedly subdued Fiorentina in the first half: “I can’t understand the first half we played. We gave it to him from start to finish. With a slightly higher pace we could have done well in the first half too – he says – With the substitutions we put a game back on track that already seemed lost. We had a great reaction and the boys weren’t happy with that result. We could have even won the last twenty minutes. We keep this point, in the last half hour we did very well.”

“In the second half we played with fury”

However, the great reaction of the team must be underlined: “The psychological aspect always takes over. You have to go stronger than before, the opponent drops and you try to create situations – he continues – The drop is a purely mental issue . In the second half we were furious to turn the game around. We missed a lot of tackles early on. They were good until the sixtieth minute then we came out”. As for the two goals conceded: “We didn’t concede much to them in the first half. Only certain situations in which we dribbled badly. They are strong in the open field and in Europe these opponents are formidable. In the second half we risked a little by also conceding. We stayed in the game but we may have to stretch our limits to try everything. This evening we succeeded.”

“Gonzalez? He needs to catch his breath a bit”

Among the key men of this Fiorentina there is certainly Nico Gonzalez: “He’s playing them all because it’s very important for us, now with Ikoné’s return he could rest a bit‘”. The match was overturned with the changes, a sign that this Fiorentina also has squad depth: “I’m always happy about this. It’s not easy for the substitutes to get into the game straight away and be effective. When you succeed it’s really a lot. They were all good.”

