Serious injury for Salvatore Sirigu during Fiorentina’s training match today at the Franchi stadium against Seravezza Pozzi. The Viola goalkeeper and reigning European champion with the national team “reported an Achilles tendon injury in his left leg – as stated in the official press release published by Fiorentina -. He will undergo a specialist visit in the next few days to plan the corrective surgery”. Knocked out in a game action, Sirigu had been immediately rescued by the Viola medical staff and had gone out on a stretcher, then transported by ambulance to the ‘Davide Astori sports center ‘ where he had been subjected to a series of checks. Even Napoli, through their Twitter profile, wanted to send a message of encouragement to their former goalkeeper: “Come on Salvatore, don’t give up! See you soon on the pitch”.