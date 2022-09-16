Jovic and Cabral have each scored one goal in ten games. Offensive production is struggling, and some signs were already there last season

Empty. Or, to put it in the Italian way, “without a soul”. Fiorentina seen last night against Basaksehir is really the bad copy of the team that last year, scoring 62 points in the league, surprised everyone by qualifying for Europe. Very similar instead to the team lacking in intensity, changes of pace, bite and offensive danger, observed in recent weeks: and the numbers nail the start of the season by clearing the word “crisis”.

NEGATIVE STRIP — The Viola won the first two games played against Cremonese and Twente and then only draws and defeats in the other eight matches. The team controls the game without ever sinking and crumbling at the first difficulties. Some individual mistakes were incredible, from Venuti to Udine passing to Igor with Bologna ending with Gollini’s duck in Turkey. In front of us then we are beyond the famine. No single has scored more than one goal, Jovic and Cabral are stuck with one goal each in ten games, only 3 goals have arrived in the last eight games. And lately, even shooting on goal has become too hard an exam.

SORRY — It is true that not even luck helped at the start of the season. Starting from the flurry injuries that overwhelmed the team. Yesterday many of the strongest were missing. From Nico Gonzalez, practically never available, to Milenkovic passing through Dodo and Sottil. Out also Zurkowski and Quarta, recovered in extremis Igor and Duncan. Sunday against Verona will not go better and behind the Viola they risk having only one central player available: Ranieri. See also Zhu Chenjie was injured in the warm-up match and missed the national football joint training and Li Lei participated in the upcoming preparations_training

MISTAKES — But no one wants to cling to alibis. And in the midst of all of this, some problems have deeper roots and perhaps have been a little underestimated. In the last fantastic season, from January some small alarm bells rang. Starting from the few goals scored in the second half of the championship. Some goals from Torreira (5) or Nico Gonzalez in the final had masked the difficulties, but in front things still do not work with the only addition of Jovic. The Viola also had big problems when they played three times in a week and lost points. This year they always play with this continuity and mentally as well as physically it is another thing. Finally, in between. In the spring, Fiorentina lost Torreira and Castrovilli to injury at the same time, and the results plummeted without that quality. Quality that at the moment has not returned with the new ones.

HOPES — The situation in Conference is complicated, but not compromised. Ditto in the league. There is time to recover, but we need an immediate change of pace starting from Sunday against Verona. “We deserve more” sang the Fiorentina fans present in Bologna as in Turkey. It’s up to Fiorentina to go back to being herself.

