Home Sports Fiorentina in the Netherlands to close the speech: the prediction against Twente
Sports

Fiorentina in the Netherlands to close the speech: the prediction against Twente

by admin
Fiorentina in the Netherlands to close the speech: the prediction against Twente

Twente-Fiorentina prediction: the Tuscans start from the first leg win for 2-1 and are favorites also in the return match

Fiorentina appears in the Netherlands with a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Franchi. Vincenzo Italiano’s team has two out of three results available in the second leg against Twente to reach the group stage of the Conference League, played on Thursday at 19. What’s the point on the odds? How do bookmakers see the challenge? And a possible prediction? Here is the point.

How the teams arrive

Fiorentina comes from the draw in the Tuscan derby against Empoli, which gained 0-0 on Sunday. There are therefore four points in the standings for the team of Vincenzo Italiani, who had won 3-2 on his debut against Cremonese: Ionut Radu’s mistake in the final was decisive. Twente instead have full points in the Eredivisie, with six points after the first two days: after the 1-0 win at the NEC (Niberga club), the team coached by Ron Jans won 3-0 at home against the Fortuna Sittard. The last match played by the Dutch remains that of the first leg against Fiorentina: the match of the third day – against Excelsior – will be played after the fourth, on 31 August.

The quote

The bookmakers are also betting on Fiorentina for the return match. The victory of the Tuscans is given at 2.50 by LeoVegas, at 2.45 by Bet365, at 2.42 by PlanetWin and at 2.40 by Sisal; the success of Twente is proposed at 2.85 by LeoVegas, at 2.74 by PlanetWin, at 2.70 by Snai and at 2.65 by Sisal; the sign X is more unlikely, given at 3.60 by Bet365, 3.35 by Better and 3.30 by Sisal. Instead, there is a lot of balance regarding Under and Over 2.5: the odds for the Under team is 1.95 for Bet365, 1.85 for GoldBet and Sisal, while the Over is given at 1.95 by LeoVegas, at 1.93 by PlanetWin and at 1.78 from Sisal.

See also  Di Maria keeps Juve in the waiting room Milan likes Asensio del Real

The tip: X2 + Under 2.5

Fiorentina are stronger than Twente, they proved it in the first leg. The prediction goes to the side of the Italian team, at most on a draw: the X2 is therefore a realistic scenario, being wide. Here it can be interesting a match with the Under 2.5 team, thus providing a game with a maximum of two goals scored in total, considering that the Viola come from a match with zero goals scored and that we play a lot: the odds are 2.50 for Sisal, Better and GoldBet.

August 22 – 12:56

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Guoan Rizhao’s first impression of the home court:...

The Chinese hermit found in a cave. “Spend...

The National Trampoline Junior Championships kicked off and...

The 2022 Beijing traditional sports school basketball competition...

Inter flies with full points S. Siro on...

I’m sorry!Casemiro burst into tears at Real Madrid’s...

Treviso Basket, start of the season: Marcelo Nicola...

I’m sorry!Casemiro burst into tears at Real Madrid’s...

Udinese is waiting for Ehizibue to solve the...

Cherchez la femme in Paris: a tour re-assigns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy