Twente-Fiorentina prediction: the Tuscans start from the first leg win for 2-1 and are favorites also in the return match

Fiorentina appears in the Netherlands with a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Franchi. Vincenzo Italiano’s team has two out of three results available in the second leg against Twente to reach the group stage of the Conference League, played on Thursday at 19. What’s the point on the odds? How do bookmakers see the challenge? And a possible prediction? Here is the point.

How the teams arrive — Fiorentina comes from the draw in the Tuscan derby against Empoli, which gained 0-0 on Sunday. There are therefore four points in the standings for the team of Vincenzo Italiani, who had won 3-2 on his debut against Cremonese: Ionut Radu’s mistake in the final was decisive. Twente instead have full points in the Eredivisie, with six points after the first two days: after the 1-0 win at the NEC (Niberga club), the team coached by Ron Jans won 3-0 at home against the Fortuna Sittard. The last match played by the Dutch remains that of the first leg against Fiorentina: the match of the third day – against Excelsior – will be played after the fourth, on 31 August.

The quote — The bookmakers are also betting on Fiorentina for the return match. The victory of the Tuscans is given at 2.50 by LeoVegas, at 2.45 by Bet365, at 2.42 by PlanetWin and at 2.40 by Sisal; the success of Twente is proposed at 2.85 by LeoVegas, at 2.74 by PlanetWin, at 2.70 by Snai and at 2.65 by Sisal; the sign X is more unlikely, given at 3.60 by Bet365, 3.35 by Better and 3.30 by Sisal. Instead, there is a lot of balance regarding Under and Over 2.5: the odds for the Under team is 1.95 for Bet365, 1.85 for GoldBet and Sisal, while the Over is given at 1.95 by LeoVegas, at 1.93 by PlanetWin and at 1.78 from Sisal. See also Di Maria keeps Juve in the waiting room Milan likes Asensio del Real

The tip: X2 + Under 2.5 — Fiorentina are stronger than Twente, they proved it in the first leg. The prediction goes to the side of the Italian team, at most on a draw: the X2 is therefore a realistic scenario, being wide. Here it can be interesting a match with the Under 2.5 team, thus providing a game with a maximum of two goals scored in total, considering that the Viola come from a match with zero goals scored and that we play a lot: the odds are 2.50 for Sisal, Better and GoldBet.

August 22 – 12:56

