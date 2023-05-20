Home » Fiorentina in Turin without Nico Gonzalez and Amrabat – Calcio
Fiorentina in Turin without Nico Gonzalez and Amrabat – Calcio

Fiorentina in Turin without Nico Gonzalez and Amrabat – Calcio
(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 20 – Nico Gonzalez and Sofyan Amrabat are also missing from Vincenzo Italiano’s squad for tomorrow’s away game against Turin. In extremis, the Viola coach decided to give up the Argentine full-back, a great protagonist in Basel with two goals, and the Moroccan midfielder to preserve them in view of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against Inter in Rome. In all there are 24 players called up, among the absent also another big player, Giacomo Bonaventura, stopped by the sports judge. (HANDLE).

