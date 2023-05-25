Fiorentina-Inter (1-2) – Sportellate.it

The King of Cups Inzaghi strikes again, carried on the shields by his champion Lautaro. Handanovic puts the patch at the right time, Barella exalts himself on the high pace of the match. The Viola’s defensive pair landslide, thwarting the great performances of Bonaventura and Gonzalez. Jovic misses the decisive paw, the one that is worth a season’s redemption.

FIORENTINA

Terracciano 6: scares Dzeko outgoing, he can do little on goals. He somehow rejects Lukaku, then – to well represent the lilies’ match – he surpasses himself on Dimarco’s tap-in, stopped for offside;

Dodo 5.5: mutually cancels with Dimarco. It is not in great evening, not very precise in construction and not inclined to push. Aim hard by working well in the defensive phase, perhaps foreseeing that everything would go wrong right there (from 82′ Terzic sv);

Milenkovic 4.5: His main delivery is to cancel Dzeko, and he would do it well too. But he should have confidently led the department, instead his automatisms paired with Quarta touch the absolute minimum. On a par with Inter, where the positioning of him and his teammates is dramatic, he doesn’t make a decision and ends up keeping Lautaro in the game. He will also be anticipated by the Argentine on the 1-2 goal;

Martinez Fourth 4.5: Lautaro jokes with impressive ease. Of the three goals scored by Inter in the first half, there are three serious mistakes by him. Of those that cost a final (from 71′ Ranieri 5.5: enter when Inter has already lowered to contain. Anyway Lukaku has time to burn him twice);

Biraghi 6: to be one who is not used to defensive closures, he is the most attentive in the rear. The depth that Inzaghi makes Dumfries attack continuously limits him in his push work, but he doesn’t miss the usual supplies from the left wing;

Loved 6: he makes a couple of closures that refer to the Qatari World Cup, but the Italian also asks him for phosphorus in the middle of the field, both in construction and in closing the passing lines. Where he doesn’t arrive with reading, he puts his body and leg into it (dal 71′ Jovic 5: enters to stir up the muddy waters of the Inter penalty area. And he also succeeds, obtaining the two best chances for the Viola to tie the match. But on the first one he finds the great reply of a revived Handanovic ready, on the second he heads off sensationally from close range);

Castroville 5.5: he works hard, not missing support in the defensive phase. But he never really goes forward, thanks to Calhanoglu’s purely tactical race (from 60′ Mandragora 5.5: as soon as he enters, he immediately loses a ball and with it the flow of the match. He had to rebalance Fiorentina and speed up the circulation of the ball, but he can’t do it)

Bonaventure 7: his game is tainted by a venial sin, one half too many dribbles on the edge of the opponent’s area from which Inter’s equal starts. But this does not cancel a quantity and quality performance. Man-everywhere in the Viola midfield, with and without the ball, in pressure as in retreat, in finishing as in progression. 34 years in August and not feeling them;

Nico Gonzalez 7: stamps his card immediately, just to reiterate that he is Fiorentina’s strongest player. Bastoni and Dimarco suffer terribly. He runs to cover, creates chances and even sets up on his own, but when he hits the target Handanovic says no;

Cabral 5: it’s not 100% recovered and it shows. He showed great generosity, pressing on Inter’s central trio and freeing up space for the wingers, but didn’t score any dangerous conclusions;

Icon 5.5: The Italian sacrifices him on the left to free the quality of Nico Gonzalez on the opposite lane, and he seems to sweep away the doubts when two minutes away he finds the trace of the assist for the Argentine. Then he disappears as he too often does (from 60′ Sottil 5: never seen, never heard);

Italian 6: fields a brave team, in attitude and starting 11. His players repay him by moving forward immediately, and cornering the Champions League finalist for half of the first half. Only one fatal mistake, perhaps in reading the situation, perhaps in calculation, perhaps in presumption: when Inter finally manages to overcome Fiorentina’s obsessive front line of pressure, his team remains uncovered and at the mercy of the waves. Dzeko’s mistake should have sounded like an alarm bell, but there was no way or time to correct them. The Ranieri-Quarta ballot resolved in favor of the Argentine didn’t pay off, but it’s easy to say then.

INTER

Handanovic 6.5: shows on more than one occasion all the uncertainties and limits of his career finale. But it also shows why, in times gone by, he was rightly considered an excellent goalkeeper: with that save on Jovic he put his gloves on the Cup;

Sticks 5: misses the goal, where he squeezes too much being attracted by Cabral and the ball. He realizes it and perhaps remains conditioned by it. Proof not up to par, but Gonzalez of the evening is a really uncomfortable customer to manage. Booked, Inzaghi replaces him as required (valley 59′ De Vrij 6: enters to put the patches, and almost always succeeds);

Unripe 6.5: takes over Cabral for an hour and never turns him towards the door. With the entry of De Vrij, he climbs to the left and limits Gonzalez’s gusts as best he can. A proof of great security there of him;

Darmian 6: starts badly, then Ikoné shuts down and he helps to defuse the exuberance of the Frenchman. It’s not flawless, but that saving on the line weighed how much on the result of the final;

Dumfries 6: he pushes a lot in an Inter that above all seeks to exploit the depth that Fiorentina grants. But it’s not always effective when it’s time for refinement. In the rear, he adds physique and inches to keep the Nerazzurri redoubt up;

Stretcher 7: after a bad start he has the opportunity to exalt himself from box-to-box on those spaces that Fiorentina are unable to shorten. Then he puts his author’s signature for the assist of Lautaro’s winning goal, closing with the helmet in the trenches to defend the result;

Brozovich 6: he is the one who suffers most from Fiorentina’s pounding pressure. But with the first open ball available, he cues Lautaro with precision for the equalizer;

Calhanoglu 6: with the Croatian the pitch returns to midfielder, but he finds himself playing a game far away from the opposing area. But he works with great attention in the defensive phase, and after the first difficulties he helps his teammates to get out of the Viola high pressure corner (from 83′ Gagliardini sv);

Dimarco 5: quite unjustified absent on Fiorentina’s goal. He fearfully spends the match watching over a Dodô who is not in the mood to push, the result is that he is never seen (from the 68th minute Gosens 6: wastes the ball in the knockout, but in Inter’s most difficult moment he puts some defensive closures on the scoresheet decisive)

Dzeko 5: on the worst night of Milenkovic’s career, the Serbian did his best in duels against the Bosnian, who tamed very few balls. Thrown in front of the goalkeeper he shoots the ball high (dal 58′ Lukaku 6: goes to maramaldo on the Quarta side. He has to work more than anything else to ensure a direct and safe solution outgoing, but he has time to have the already booked Argentine defender replaced and to place a blaze on his replacement Ranieri. He tries to make it 3-1, but the broadside is too central);

Lautaro Martinez 9: he takes the team by the hand and leads them to victory, reaching 101 goals in the Nerazzurri shirt among others. Lots of quantity, lots of quality. He sends Dzeko into goal, then burns Quarta first on the equalizer, finally burns Milenkovic too on 2-1. After almost two complicated months where the great absentee of this Inter had been, he returned to his best in the final weeks of a magical season finale, for him and for Inzaghi’s team. Another cup on the showcase, with Istanbul in the sights (from 83′ Correa sv);

Simone Inzaghi 6.5: Olimpico’s Inter are perhaps the most wobbly in recent weeks. Come to think of it, the Nerazzurri had never been in so much trouble in the many one-off matches played this year. Yet once again he takes home a final, the seventh in a row between the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. He has the demerit of the bad approach to the game, but he has the merit of reading it better than his colleague, and of keeping straight the bar of a team that would have crumbled at other times of the year. He’s guiding Inter through the waters of a complicated season, at the height of which his team are playing for two finals. Arriving there, moreover, in the best possible psychophysical conditions. The first went successfully. Who knows if the King of Cups will have something else in store for Istanbul.