Inter never dies. Go to Florence for 4-3 with a goal by Mkhitaryan in the 95th minute and remain in the wake of Milan thanks to the third consecutive victory in the league. Another away match with comebacks suffered for Inzaghi but in the end he rejoices and on Wednesday can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. So much bitterness for Fiorentina who had found the 3-3 in the 90th minute with Jovic.

THE MATCH

—

Inter start strong and take advantage of two mistakes by Fiorentina in the dribble to go 2-0 with goals from Barella and Lautaro. After 15 ‘the match seems to have already been addressed and instead a penalty awarded to the Viola thanks to the Var (transformed by Cabral) brings Fiorentina back into the game. At the interval it is 2-1 for the Nerazzurri. The Italian team perfects the comeback after an hour with Kouamé’s 2-2 and Inter seem on the verge of collapsing, but it is still Lautaro who revives them by obtaining a penalty and transforming it for a 3-2. Game over? Not even for a dream because Skriniar and his teammates let themselves be surprised again and Jovic with the 3-3, but they had the strength to put their heads forward (definitively) thanks to Mkhitaryan.