by our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

Tension skyrocketing. On the pitch but also in the stands. With trains to the locker room door. In the frantic finale, everything happened, with accusations and denials about an alleged “clash” in the post game. With obviously different versions.

THE FACTS — Inter made it known that its managers were verbally attacked in the stands of the Franchi at the end of the match by the purple management and that it would not even end there. According to the Nerazzurri version, in fact, the president Commisso would have thrown himself with force against the door of the Inter changing rooms, hitting it with his fists. This version, however, is flatly denied by Fiorentina.

THE DISMISSAL — According to the purple club, in fact, the president Commisso would not have gone down to the locker room and the dg Barone only opened a door that from the authority stand leads to the lower part of the stadium where, in addition to the Inter dressing room, there is also that of Fiorentina . The door was therefore closed and Barone only opened it to reach his team and congratulate them. Over here? We will see in the coming days, but the controversy tail promises possible new twists.

October 23 – 00:27

