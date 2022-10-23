The Viola deny aggression and violent behavior after the match against Inter with a press release, but the Nerazzurri are looking ahead

V. D’Angelo – G. Sardelli

Amazement, indignation and an immediate request for an apology. That there won’t be. Fiorentina-Inter does not seem to be over yet. During the night, the purple club decided to respond to the accusations of aggression from the Nerazzurri with a press release that appeared on its website, in order to “restore the truth” and await “the official apologies from Inter and its president Steven Zhang. “. But the Nerazzurri do not intend to change their version, let alone apologize.

ACCUSED INTER — But let’s recap the facts. The Franchi match, with the daring 3-4 in the 95th minute and full of disputed referee evaluations, had a queue even at the end of the match. In fact, Inter made it known that its managers were verbally attacked in the stands of the Franchi at the end of the match by the purple management and that it would not even end there. According to the Nerazzurri version, in fact, some Viola managers would have thrown themselves with force against the door of the Inter locker rooms, hitting it with their fists.

THE PURPLE REPLICA — Hearing the accusations, the purple club immediately circulated their version. Nothing would have happened, the president Commisso would have only gone directly to the purple locker room to cheer up the team by complimenting the great match played. And also the dg Joe Barone would have done the same: to get to the lower part of the stadium, where there are the changing rooms including that of Fiorentina, he simply opened a passage door that leads from the Authority Tribune to the belly of the stadium which was closed. Then he took an even clearer stance, with this press release: “ACF Fiorentina categorically denies all the rumors that they attribute to president Commisso or to other managers violating violent behavior at the end of the match. At the end of the match, the president simply went into the Fiorentina locker room to congratulate the coach and the boys for their excellent performance. Commisso is waiting for an official apology from Inter and its president Steven Zhang and from those who spread these false news, restoring the truth as soon as possible ”. See also Inter, away Inzaghi's weak point: the recipe is mandatory for the comeback

No step back — But if Fiorentina are waiting for an apology, Inter is already looking ahead and considers the affair closed last night. There remains a feeling of bitterness for the offenses received and the fiery atmosphere of the post-match, but the club and team are already projected towards the Champions League: Wednesday against Plzen the first goal of the season will be played. Better not to be distracted by anything else.

