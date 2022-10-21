Home Sports Fiorentina-Inter, Kouamé: goal against his past
On Saturday the Ivorian striker will lead the purple attack against the Nerazzurri, colors he wore in the Spring: it is yet another of Christian’s many challenges to his past, dotted with falls and revenge

Filippo Gozzo – Adriano Seu

After the rebirth, for Christian Kouamé also the time of revenge arrives. Inter knocks on Saturday in Florence and for the Ivorian it will not be a match like any other. On the contrary, it will be a sort of crossing with the past with a special flavor, as it was, on the other hand, in the six previous circumstances. But this time the Italian’s striker arrives even heavier than usual, with the mad desire to beat for the first time that team that once closed its doors after just six months of testing, in the first part of 2016.

