After the rebirth, for Christian Kouamé also the time of revenge arrives. Inter knocks on Saturday in Florence and for the Ivorian it will not be a match like any other. On the contrary, it will be a sort of crossing with the past with a special flavor, as it was, on the other hand, in the six previous circumstances. But this time the Italian’s striker arrives even heavier than usual, with the mad desire to beat for the first time that team that once closed its doors after just six months of testing, in the first part of 2016.