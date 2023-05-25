Fiorentina is wrong, Inter is not: the Coppa Italia is neroazzura.

Inter wins, in its own way. Heroic defence, as romantic rhetoricians say, in a second time from an ancient bolt to practice for the final that matters most, the Champions League con il Manchester City a Istanbul. Deserved victory? Well, judging by the second forty-five minutes I wouldn’t say so. At least four scoring chances turned badly at Fiorentina, some incredible, partly due to personal demerit, and twice due to the skill of the old Handanovic, on his farewell parade.

More than that though did not like the complete renunciation of the game wanted by Inzaghi, to defend the lead gained with his deadly counterattack in the first half. Two to one, the final result, with Fiorentina scoring first and continuing to play as if they hadn’t done it, respecting the show and perhaps even Inzaghi’s wishes. Two flames from Lautaro and the Cup is taken. A reply is expected in Istanbul, the script will certainly be the same. Fiorentina put their heart and their beauty into it: chapeau. Unfortunately, he also made a few too many mistakes in front of goal.

The strength of Inter the purple miracle

Before kick-off the balance certainly hung in favor of Inter. The openly offensive mentality of the Viola against the ruthless restarts of the Nerazzurri and the magic of a coach who manages to transform his players into a war machine in one-off matches. Of course, this final could not be contained only in these assumptions. The two teams in opposite ways most deserving of competing for the Italian Cup arrived at the gala evening at the Olimpico. Inter together with Napoli have the strongest squad in the league and when it counted, she managed to make it count, with a European-style counterattack that uses pressing more to restart than to conquer the ball. It is also the most in-form team in Serie A.

Fiorentina deserves a separate discussion. Because what he’s doing this season is a small miracle, like that of Napoli. Rocco Commisso, together with the Freidkins, are the only Americans who arrived in Italy with the ambition to win and the will to spend. The money that the Fiorentina owner has put on the plate is real and a lot, even if few recognize it, and the sports center that he built is a real jewel. We should hold such men dear. These two finals, the Coppa Italia and the Conference, are the right reward for the courage of the Viola. Commisso had to sell Chiesa and Vlahovic, but then thanks to Pradé he always made the right choices. Iachini found it, but the arrival of Italiano was a major blow. We just have to see if she will be able to keep him now, because Napoli for later Spalletti is betting on him and Luis Enrique, and some interviews with Ramadani, the technician’s agent, have already taken place and others perhaps there will be. If he loses Italiano he will have to make another masterpiece. But in the end, Rocco is someone to be trusted: «I don’t know if I’ve been explained, oukay?», as he says.

Fiorentina by assault

At the Olympic Inter line up the starting lineup of the last few days, without the injured Skrinyar and Mkhitaryan, with the exception of Handanovic in place of Onana, Lautaro and Dzeko in front and Lukaku ready to take over. Instead, the Italian revolutionizes the team compared to the away match in Turin. In midfield Loved from Castroville offensive phase on the shoulders of Cabralcon Icons e Gonzalez in support and Bonaventure to connect midfield and attack. Behind next to Milenkovic plays Fourth. Sure, looking at the line-up scoreboard and the benches, there really isn’t a match. As Commisso said, «Inter’s midfield costs as much as all of Fiorentina and the sports centre. How the fuck can you compete here in Italy?». But Italian believes it. And he believes it so much that after two minutes of the first offensive action he takes the lead: Ikoné, served by Bonaventura, delivers an inviting ball into the small area for the oncoming player Gonzalez slipping Handanovic.

But Inter don’t just know how to defend themselves. And it shows right away: Dumfries hits from the back and Dzeko looks for a corner, rebounded for a corner by Bonaventura, a man everywhere in this start of the match. But even Fiorentina continues to make themselves dangerous: Amrabat from the edge, a shot that grazes the post. It’s a wonderful start to the game: Biraghi stops Dumfries, launched into the area by Lautaro. The nerazzurri begin to take the field. However, it was still Fiorentina that made themselves dangerous and a volley from Nico Gonzalez was miraculously deflected for a corner by Bastoni: the referee (Irrati) however did not see the deflection, in truth quite evident.

Inter’s counterattack is unforgiving

I purple continue to attack, even if they are no longer able to enter the area blocked by the nerazzurri, all closed in their own half. It’s exactly what Inzaghi wants and Inter’s counterattacks hurt. First Dzeko appears only in front of Terracciano but shoots high. Then Lautaro does not forgive. The filter was from Brozovic, the smooth from Quarta. We are on the half hour and the script repeats itself six minutes later. Fiorentina’s defense stutters in the area without removing the ball and finally on Barella’s cross, Lautaro, always him, anticipates everyone and scores. Double and overturned match. Now the Viola seem to be taking the hit. And the Nerazzurri are already trying to close it now. They arrive in the area easily, create some dangerous scrums, but the third goal doesn’t come. This is how you go to rest. Fiorentina had started better, taking the lead and nearly doubling the lead. Then when Inter was able to play their game, defend and restart, there was no more competition.

The useless boarding

Second half. Fiorentina goes on the assault. Great scrums in the Inter area, repeated corner kicks. Castrovilli and Cabral have two good header chances: the first sends it wide, the second in the goalkeeper’s mouth. Inzaghi replaces the booked Bastoni with De Vrij and sends Lukaku onto the field in place of Dzeko, who doesn’t take it so well. Italian inserts Sottil for Ikoné and Mandragora for Castrovilli. As soon as Romelu enters, he scares Terracciano from outside the area. Inter takes refuge to protect their area, while Fiorentina throws another center forward, Jovic, to join Cabral. Between one cross and another, however, it is a personal action by Gonzalez to get closer to scoring: Handanovic deflects for a corner. And then Biraghi grazed the crossbar from outside the area with a shot from the edge. Fiorentina increases the pressure, but the one who eats an incredible goal is Inter: Gosens with an empty net sends Lukaku’s pass skyrocketing.

The Viola even score, from a duck by Handanovic, but Irrati cancels for a foul on the goalkeeper. It’s a beautiful finish, with fireworks: splendid action by Bonaventura, Jovic breaks free in the area a stone’s throw from the goalkeeper who miraculously manages to save himself. On the other hand, Lukaku counterattacked everything ending up offside. Then again Jovic wastes a golden opportunity, with a header. Inside Gagliardini in place of Chalanoglu, the best of him. Another clamorous opportunity in the 86th minute between Handanovic’s beating and hitting on the goal line. In the 92nd minute Jovic again on the back from an excellent position. It’s incredible the goals that Fiorentina have eaten. Since whoever wins is right, now everyone will say well done Inter and Viola weak in defense. Indeed, they already begin. If Jovic didn’t devour those balls what would they have said? I don’t know. As Rocco repeats, «Don’t you ever understand a bat in Italy, oukay?»