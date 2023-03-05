news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 04 – “Finally a quality match against a team that is clearly growing against Milan. The boys finally showed great quality. A deserved victory. Today we defended very well, even if we struggled to get out of our area. Sometimes you lose games, like against Bologna, but today we defended well.” Thus, Vincenzo Italiano commented on the victory of his Fiorentina against Milan, the first of the season against a ‘big’ in the championship: ” Our attack? I believe that in many games we have kicked many goals on occasion and never with concreteness.



Ikonè’s assist, the penalty obtained. You don’t have to score, you can help in other ways. We have shown that our forwards can score goals – recalled the Gigliati coach -. Dodo? Arrived after 9 months of inactivity, in a team not his. He was recovering, he got hurt. We wanted it and waited for it. Now it’s growing. Franks? At home we’ve always had a great welcome. We let our fans down, but today we paid off our fans.”



Among the protagonists of Viola’s victory is undoubtedly the Brazilian Dodo, who played one of his best matches against Milan since he’s been in Florence: “Today was a difficult match, but today we played very well. After the Conference we were more aware and today we knew we could win – said the Fiorentina defender -. During the week we spoke to the coach and he told us that we have to give everything on the pitch. I wanted to make an assist, it has finally arrived.



Do you ballets? A Brazilian thing, now they are also made in Italy. What did Italian tell me? I am strong and I have to repeat myself as I did in Ukraine”. (ANSA).

