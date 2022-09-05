Protests after the broadcast of a video on the web. But even among the purple supporters, Liverpool jerseys have sprung up (which bring to mind the tragedy of Heysel to the bianconeri)

It never ends, due to the idiocy of some people that sport does not even know what it is and what values ​​it should convey. “Violets are not Italians, but a mass of Jews, violet is the color I hate, the color I hate most, we sterilize women, so they are no longer born”: these are the phrases of a choir chanted yesterday by the sector of the Franchi which hosted over a thousand Juventus supporters who arrived in Florence for the match against Fiorentina which ended 1-1. The case emerged today after a video was released on social media, in which the chorus is heard.

Liverpool — The absurd things don’t end there. Yesterday at the stadium there were also a man and a boy, immortalized in the parterre of curve Ferrovia with a Liverpool shirt and scarf. In the Juventus environment the memory went to the Heysel tragedy and so the stewards, as per regulation, had the symbols of the English club removed. Meanwhile, the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, announced through Facebook that, with the Municipality of Florence, he has already started a legal action “to defend the name and image of Florence and the Florentines from repeated defamations by Mr. Sergio Vessicchio (who had gone considerably further in commenting in Fiorentina-Napoli on the diatribe between Spalletti and a purple fan who was then intercepted and dasped): we will make a new compensation action in the face of these umpteenth insults and with the money he will have to give us – added Nardella – we will pay the tuition of the football schools to the children of our city who cannot afford it. Cheering and journalism are one thing, gratuitous offenses and verbal violence are quite another and we do not let them pass ”. See also Juve, what form with absences? Allegri's solutions for Sassuolo

advisor — Sara Funaro, councilor for welfare, health and equal opportunities of the Municipality of Florence, also intervened on the case: “I say this as a woman and as a Jew, those are not fans, whoever sang those choirs must be identified and punished. These are shameful and unacceptable phrases. Sport is discipline and respect, our memory and women must be respected ”.

Milan derby — A hateful case is also reported on the sidelines of the Milan derby. Videos appeared on the web yesterday with anti-Semitic chants that some Inter fans would have sung before the derby. Milan has anticipated the intention to activate the Football Federation’s Prosecutor’s Office.

