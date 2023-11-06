Fiorentina Juventus result 0-1: goal from Miretti, Allegri again at -2 from Inter

by Alessandro Bocci, sent to Florence

Juventus wins again, beating Fiorentina with Miretti’s goal and moving back to within -2 of leaders Inter

The first goal in Serie A by Fabio Miretti, a young midfielder already in the sights of coach Spalletti, allows Juve to respond to Inter and get within two of the queen. The championship, with Milan’s crisis and waiting to understand Napoli’s real progress, is becoming a race between Inzaghi and Allegri. The Lady wins the fourth match in a row in his style. A counterattack and a lot of defense. Defense only. The best of Serie A with the league leaders, unbeaten in 6 games and 540 minutes. Juve wears helmets and doesn’t let anyone through. Suffering and resilience. Short and narrow lines. Spasmodic attention in front of the true black and white trident, Gatti, Bremer and Rugani. A cynical and concrete team, which gives nothing away to the spectacle: a shot on target from Terracciano and a goal.

The second, a header from Cambiaso, comes in injury time. The opposite of Fiorentina, who played attack from start to finish, but inconclusive. Third defeat in a row without scoring, never happened with Italiano. More intensity and higher quality would be needed. Also a center forward: Beltran in the first half and Nzola in the second are swallowed up by Allegri’s defenders. Nico Gonzalez, the best by distance, starts well but in the long run gets discouraged. Fiorentina returns home with 73 percent of ball possession and 24 shots, but only two, before the break, worry Szczesny.

Miretti’s goal, after just 10 minutes, put the game in the direction Allegri dreamed of. Thus the Viola are forced to attack and Juve can manage, shortening the spaces and closing the gaps. The Italian chooses Ranieri, rather than Milenkovic, while Barak sends Bonaventura to the bench, who had not enchanted in the last two games. Fiorentina attacks, Juve scores. A film already seen. Allegri initially moves Rabiot to the right to protect him from Mandragora’s marking and it is the Frenchman who makes the decisive move, launching Kostic to the left. On the Serbian’s cross, who takes advantage of an error by Parisi, perhaps the only one, Miretti is quick to anticipate Martinez Quarta. Then only Fiorentina, willing, but slow in developing because the lines are clogged and the defense giants keep good guard. And when the Viola manage to pierce the wall, Szczesny takes care of it, very good at deflecting Gonzalez’s low and insidious shot and Biraghi’s free-kick.

In the second half Italiano tries with Nzola’s centimeters and physique and the match becomes a siege. Allegri doesn’t change the score, only the tips, removing the dull Chiesa, insulted by his old fans, and the mobile Kean, for Milik and Vlahovic, who was also targeted (before the match racist chants had also been heard). The Italian also brings in Bonaventura, Sottil and Ikon and finally makes Mina, a defender, debut as an added centre-forward: nothing to do. Juve doesn’t tremble and doesn’t give in. The real anti-Inter.

