Lazio wins 4-0 at Fiorentina and rises to third place in the standings together with Udinese and Milan and three points from leaders Napoli. Deserved success for Sarri’s team, which suffered only in the very first minutes of the match, when an increasingly disappointing Jovic wasted two chances and Provedel saved Ikoné’s shot well. From that moment on, only Lazio: Vecino scored Zaccagni’s corner, then the former Verona himself beats Terracciano again with his head. Lazio controls without problems and in the final rounds with the new entry Luis Alberto and Immobile, served in full recovery by a great assist from Milinkovic.