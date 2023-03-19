The Italian must resolve the doubts about the offensive end. Cabral and Jovic are back on the ballot. Saponara returns from 1′ as do Igor and Biraghi. In Lecce usual choice between Pezzella and Gallo, with the first favorite. Colombo ahead of Ceesay for the role of offensive terminal. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 3pm

The Fiorentina comes to the challenge with the Lecce in excellent shape. The three consecutive successes in the league that have allowed the Italian team to consistently climb the standings and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Conference League, allow Viola to face the match against the Salento with high spirits and the desire to continue to do well. Opposite mood in the yellow and red house since Lecce is back from three consecutive defeats and needs to reverse the negative trend in order not to be sucked into the hot spots of the standings after having experienced a decidedly positive championship up to now. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 3pm.

Fiorentina, doubt Cabral-Jovic The 4-1 in the Conference League continued Fiorentina's European adventure. Italian, for the match against Lecce, a few elements could change. Jovic e Barak they were completely rested on Thursday: one of the two, if not both could therefore snatch a starting shirt against Lecce. On the return to formation of Saponara, Igor e Biraghi however, there seems to be little doubt

FIORENTINA (4-3-3), the probable formation: Terracciano; Dodò, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Mandragora, Amrabat, Barak; Gonzalez, Cabral, Saponara. All. Italian

Lecce, Maleh ahead of Gonzalez Lecce grappling with the ‘usual’ training doubts: the ballot Gallo-Pezzella this time he could smile at the second. In the middle of the field instead Maybe (formerly on duty) can win over Gonzalez. Blin and Hjulmand, on the other hand, are not in discussion. Ahead of some reflections: Oudin could be the surprise of the day while Colombo and Ceesay are neck-and-neck again with the former slightly ahead. LECCE (4-3-3), the probable formation: Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Pezzella; Blin, Hjulmand, Maleh; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco. All. Barons