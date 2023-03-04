The numbers of Fiorentina and Milan

I am 165 the previous ones between the two teams in Serie A: 45 victories for Fiorentina, 44 draws, 76 matches won by Milan. THE Rossoneri have scored in eight consecutive games against Fiorentina in Serie A; only once have the Rossoneri recorded a longer streak against Viola in the history of the competition: 10 in a row between 1947 and 1951. Fiorentina have won just three of their last 16 home games (D6, L7) in Serie A against AC Milan, however managing to win all three points in last season’s match (4-3, a match that saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s last brace in the competition). Fiorentina (387) and Milan (351) are two of the four teams that have made the most shots in the current championship; Viola is also the team that has conceded the fewest shots (229), however it has the worst ratio between shots conceded and goals conceded (on average one goal conceded every 7.6 shots). The curiosity: Fiorentina is, like Roma, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s favorite victim in Serie A (11 centres); with a goal, the Swede would become the oldest goalscorer in the history of the competition (41 years and 152 days), surpassing Alessandro Costacurta (41 years and 25 days, in May 2007).