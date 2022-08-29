Nice game in Florence: the Viola conceded little and the goalkeeper was decisive on Raspadori. After three days, no team with full points

Not all 0-0 are boring, indeed. Franchi’s came after a match played at a very high pace and with an English football intensity. Equal right with a Napoli that fails to hoist itself at the top of the standings with full points. But beating Fiorentina tonight was very hard. Italian has to do without Gonzalez in front and Duncan in the middle, focusing on the new signing Barak as an attacking midfielder and inserting Jovic between Sottil and Ikone. Napoli responds with Osimhen as an offensive terminal, Kvara and Lozano on the sides. The first two minutes are the prerogative of Spalletti who sends ‘Bacioni to Florence’ by throwing kisses to some fans behind his bench who were not treating him with gloves. Then he takes it out on the referee Marinelli, guilty in his opinion of some missed whistle, getting the yellow. Fiorentina, galvanized by the passage of the round in Europe, have a better start. Crazy rhythms, high blood pressure, Amrabat towering in the middle of the field. Opportunities, however, do not come.

EQUILIBRIUM — As the minutes pass, Napoli finds the distances and raises the center of gravity. The first shot, however, is purple after an uncertainty by Meret with Bonaventura kicking out of the edge of the area. The game is beautiful, fast, intense, even if there are few conclusions. In the viola Dodo seems to be in great growth, Milenkovic is a certainty, Biraghi keeps Lozano. While in difficulty are Ikone and above all the bewildered Quarta. Just from a mistake by the Argentine comes the opportunity on a free kick from 20 meters wasted by Mario Rui a couple of minutes after a goal canceled for offside in Osimhen. The full-back wastes by kicking badly. See also The Burmese goalkeeper finds asylum

SHOOTING — Napoli starts with the foot on the accelerator. Kvara after five minutes serves a perfect assist for Lozano who sensationally wastes the best chance of the match. Italian removes an off Ikone by inserting Kouame, Spalletti responds with Elmas and Raspadori for Zielinski and Kvara. At 17 ‘the opportunity also arrives for the Viola with a 4 against 3 counterattack closed by a left by Barak just out. Napoli is redesigned with a 4-2-3-1, the viola only change interpreters, like Maleh and Igor for the very tired Bonaventura and Quarta. Spalletti makes the most of the potential available by including Politano, Ndombelè and Simeone to find the right high pitch. Nine from the end is Raspadori from the edge to commit Gollini who deviates. The final is even more intense if possible, there are no goals, certainly not the kilometers traveled or the contrasts won. One point on each side and both teams still unbeaten ready to look forward to the season that has just begun.

