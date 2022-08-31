The Viola play a game of great character and stop Spalletti’s men A goal to Osimhen canceled, Gollini is decisive over Raspadori in the final

firenze

Nothing done to the Franchi between Fiorentina and Naples. The game ends in white nets with chances from both sides, not to score.

The match, after a yellow card in the 2 ‘in Anguissa, begins with Fiorentina on the attack. Above all, Sottil tries. At 18 ‘Milenkovic anticipates Osimhen in a small area and saves simhen. Milenkovic anticipates the Nigerian in the small area and saves him. On the 24th occasion for the viola. Kvaratskhelia loses the ball at the exit, Amrabat immediately serves Sottil who converges in the center from the left and kicks with the right. Meret does not hold back, the ball reaches Bonaventura who tries the razor from the edge with his left-handed and misses the door by a whisker after Jovic’s touch. At 43 ‘goal canceled in Oshimen for obvious offside position. More ball possession for the Italian team than for Spalletti but both struggled to find the right gap in the last quarter of the pitch.

In the second half after three minutes Neapolitan opportunity: Zielinski soft bowl in the area, Rrahmani anticipates everyone with his head but fails to hit Gollini’s goal. Around 60 ‘first moves by the two coaches: Italian does not change anything in the chessboard by inserting Kouamé for Ikoné, Spalletti instead leans against Raspadori for Zielinski and Elmas for Kvaratskhelia. Sottil that converges in the center and sees Barak free in the area. The Czech returns to the left and kicks at the near post, not finding the goal for a matter of centimeters. At the 82nd Napoli goes very close to the mark: sudden left from the edge of Raspadori, served by Politano. Gollini saves everything by plunging to his right. Final tense with yellow cards given by the referee for Raspadori and Ndombelè. But even after three minutes of extra time, the result doesn’t change. –