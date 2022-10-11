Abdelhamid Sabiri(Form) is one of the most interesting profiles of the Sampdoria midfield and despite this difficult start to the championship, he managed to exalt himself with a goal and also debuting with his national team. Fiorentina had put him in their sights again this summer as a possible reinforcement, but have chosen not to sink the blow, at least for the moment. In the meantime, thanks to our colleagues from 999RicordiViolaa social clue that bodes well for the fans.