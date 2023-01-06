The match between Fiorentina and Sassuolo opens the 17th day of Serie A: hosts often incisive in the first half, the guests find Berardi again

The championship of Fiorentina and Sassuolo, at the moment, is characterized by numerous ups and downs: excellent performances alternating with slips with teams, on paper, weaker. Both started 2023 without the three points: the Viola drew with Monza, while the Neroverdi lost at home to Sampdoria. Bookmakers see the hosts as favourites, but beware of Sassuolo which has found its captain again after a long injury.

Prediction: 1 first half — Fiorentina often start strong and the goals in the first half of the game are proof of this: 10 goals scored out of a total of 19. The Viola started with a turbo, especially at home where in the first 45 minutes they earned 14 points out of the 24 available, losing only to Lazio and Inter. Sassuolo, on the other hand, starts with the handbrake on and hardly finds the goal or the advantage in the first minutes: in 16 days in the first half they scored 7 goals conceding 13, more than half of the goals conceded in 90 minutes (24 ). Problems in the first phase of study for Sassuolo that against Fiorentina finds the worst opponent at least in the first 45 minutes. The odds for 1 in the first half are: 2.30 with Sisal, 2.25 with NetBet and 2.17 with Starcasinò Bet.

The quote — The hosts are, according to the bookies, the favorites to win the final three points: Goldbet proposes the Viola win at 1.72, decidedly lower than a draw (3.85) or a neroverde success (4.75). A match that promises to be full of goals: for Betfair the Over 2.5 is quoted as low as 1.72, unlike the Under 2.5 at 2.00. Interesting odds for the Goal market at 1.67 with Planetwin, the No Goal at 2.08. See also Juventus-Turin: probable formations, timetable and where to see it - Sport - Football

The markers — Sassuolo recovered Berardi and their captain was quick to score a goal in the home defeat against Sampdoria. Mimmo Berardi’s second consecutive goal is quoted with Better at 3.75, slightly lower than Pinamonti at 4.25. For the Viola, the most awaited scorer is Cabral: a goal by him is quoted at 2.50 with Sisal, followed by Ikone and Kouame at 3.50.

