Fiorentina, the future belongs to Commisso: the president who snubbed the old schemes of Italian football

“So old, I have to trim”: he answered like this, in his Calabrian-American slang, Rocco Commisso to the fans who wanted him in the corner on his first as president of the Fiorentinaagainst Napoli in 2019. It must be said that since then he hasn’t been “trimmed”: he has shown both a verve and a vision which frankly have little old. All with two close trophies in one season, including one european cup vanished at the 90th minute of the final: for a club that hasn’t won since 22 years old it’s not trivial stuff. Why Rocco Commisso it’s not just slang, it’s not the colorful character of rants, third person speeches and gods video caricature them: he is a modern president who knows what he wants, who understands how football works Italia and rather than adapting to patterns and rituals he decided to give a damn by doing the contrary, simply. Look for example at capital gains: the largest item in the Viola’s balance sheet simply because it sold first Church and then Vlahovic to Juventus, while as regards the fictitious ones, a proposal by Commisso to stem them, the creation of a clearinghousehas become a tool of transparency Fifa. In his decalogue, dated 2021, there were also several points aimed at curbing the role (and above all the power) of prosecutors: a figure that Commisso put in his sights immediately (and in particular after the Vlahovic case).

And in one politics of small steps the sporting results are appreciable even without having loaded too much on the front tags e engagements: after two ups and downs (and with some bad choices) the return has arrived Europawhere the team had been missing for five years, a final of Italian Cup lost without demerit and above all one european final that Fiorentina would even have deserved to win. All this with targeted investments and no special effects in an Italian football where the former are lacking and the latter show they don’t have greater sensegiven that in most cases the accounts allow the maximum old glory: rather than (were) champions to arouse enthusiasm in the immediate future, Commisso looked to the long term. The Viola Parkthe sports center that will host all the purple formations, including juvenile e women’s teamis his choice and a desired investment (and paid over 100 million euros) since massimo executivewho, however always remaining in the field of structures, defined the story of the stadium as his greatest failure. Actually that of Franksdefined by Commisso himself “the shittiest thing ever invented” in an interview with Financial Timeis one of the biggest worries of the purple president, as well as a big one Question mark for fans and team in view of next season.

Not the only god question marks that Rocco Commisso will find himself in front of. Who will lead Fiorentina next year? Italian it is his invention, he has always defended it and the fruits have arrived, with a seventh and an eighth place in the league, with the final and semi-final of the Italian Cup, the Conference League. And then footballers who, thanks to the work of the coach, have increased their value as MilenkovicIgor, Castrovilleloved Subtle. She will be able to hold him despite being targeted by the Napoli (and not only)? And depending on who will be the coach, there will also be operations to be evaluated to improve the squad: the base from Nico Gonzalez a Milenkovic ad He loved is good (provided you keep them all, and it won’t be easy), however, the grain of a attack sterile.

Commisso has always defended the choice to take Jovic e Cabral after Vlahovic (“One cost 15 million, the other 0 euro: they scored twice as much as Vlahovic and we have 70 million more” he declared) but neither of them reached the double digit in Serie A. To try to bring Fiorentina back to Championsa realistic and achievable goal, this aspect must (also) be evaluated: Cabral scored 17 goals this season, half of which Conference, it seems obvious to bet on it again. To evaluate what to do instead with Jovic. Challenges which Committed presumably will answer in countertrend: and in a Serie A dominated by a Napoli that instead of spending billions cuts the amount of engagements and is led by a president who is equally known for his outbursts and fearless verbal attacks, and with Fiorentina reaching the bottom of the cups in Italy and in Europe who can say it is not the countertrend The right way?