Fiorentina, the Italian team is back — Sportellate.it

After a difficult start to the season, Viola found unexpected continuity.

In the eyes of those who follow the Italian championship assiduously, Fiorentina appears, year after year, as an ontologically discontinuous team. Partly for the bizarre management of the company by Commisso, always dancing between promises of greatness e sales from realpolitik on the market, partly due to the inexperience on the bench associated with Vincenzo Italiano. But perhaps the most conspicuous part of this lens through which we evaluate the seasons of Fiorentina it has to do with the amount of intermittently talented players in the squad. In January it was even more evident with the signing of Josip Brekalo, yet another young midfielder and dribbler yet evanescent, who was adding to an overcrowded attack.

In 2023 things seem to have changed and Fiorentina are one of the best teams in Serie A. He’s won five of his last seven gamesreturning to shine thanks to an infernal pressing and an unexpected state of form of his forwards, including Arthur Cabral, capable of already scoring 14 goals this season. Fiorentina won the first leg of the Conference quarterfinals on Thursday against Lech Poznan (beaten 4-1 in a game in which Nico Gonzalez made the flames) and only a week earlier the Cremonese scalp had also arrived in the first leg of the Italian Cup.

In short, despite a terrible start to the season – four draws and four defeats had arrived between August and October -, Fiorentina has grit its goals between its teeth and now that the best players are in form he can have his say in all competitions.

It is thanks to the spiritual talent of Saponara and Nico Gonzalez, the interdiction of Amrabat and the geometries of Mandragora. But we could go on and on. Because even broadening the gaze from the owners to the “alternatives”, few teams in Italy can face the potential of Fiorentina. A club where it is difficult to find permanent owners. Since his arrival, Italiano has established a management lobanovskijana – his game philosophy exudes collectivism – and the way he alternates players (who do you prefer between Castrovilli and Duncan? Brekalo and Saponara? Ikoné and Nico?) is proof of this.

Vlahovic’s farewell and Fiorentina’s sterility

Throughout the season, Fiorentina seemed a barren team, capable of accumulating Bulgarian statistics for the number of passes or shots towards goal, not to mention ball possession (second behind Napoli for percentage: 56.6%), yet sensationally inaccurate in finishing . As they show the data collected by Fbref, Fiorentina are third in Serie A for shots taken (464) but very few of these (128) end up on target. Often Fiorentina players kick from unfavorable positions, or at least they arrive at the time of shooting with little clarity. Talent on the outside is not lacking but almost all finishers – excluding Saponara – are electric and instinctive. It is not uncommon to see them make a mistake in favorable situations or prefer an improbable shot to an assist.

It is an atavistic problem, born with the sale of Vlahovic in January 2022 and exacerbated by the starvation of Jovic and, until a few months ago, Cabral. Although Commisso can rattle off the number of goals, which today is in favor of his two forwards, and speak of Vlahovic’s farewell as a “deal“, things are not like that. The absence of the Serbian centre-forward has undermined the foundations of the offensive game of Fiorentina. Vlahovic was not only a great scorer; his constant attacks behind the opposing defensive line were necessary to obtain second balls to attack by pressing or one-on-one against defenders.

Despite being sixth in the league for Expected Goals (40.4), Fiorentina have only scored 29 goals from open play – fewer than teams like Salernitana, Monza, Sassuolo and Udinese. Even in this run of form, many of the victories have come narrowly. And it is in this context that we must speak of Arthur Cabralof the importance of his goals in the heart of the area, which have now become one signature move of the Fiorentina of Italian.

Cabral is a minimal center forward. His play with the team is sloppy and he hardly stoops to tie the game. He prefers to stay on the line of defenders, like a specter that wanders around the penalty area non-stop, waiting for a loose ball. As Federico Castiglioni wrote after Verona-Fiorentina, a few days after Cabral’s brace at Braga (yes, one of the two that’s exactly what you’re thinking about): “His performance is not transcendental, but Fiorentina has been suffering from endemic scoring shortcomings for a year and his flash reaffirms, if ever there was a need, how decisive it is in the economy of matches to find the right paw”.

However, to make up for the difficulties in front of goal, Italiano experimented continuously, ending up radicalizing his vertical and risky game. Sometimes things went well, like in the match against Lazio at the Olimpico, in which the Fiorentina went inches away from victory against the revelation of the championship. Or against Cremonese in the championship, where despite the desperate defense of the goal by their opponents, Fiorentina were precise in their search for the last pass, as shown by the 2-0 goal scored again by Cabral.

In both of those matches, the intention of Italiano to bring as many men as possible into the opposing area was clear. A choice already made in the second half of last season, after Vlahovic’s farewell, which has sometimes made Fiorentina fragile to opponents’ counterattacks, but which is now working. In the Italian system, the right midfielder of the 4-3-3 formation is responsible for filling the area and both Bonaventura’s sense of goal and Barak’s associative talent are bringing non-trivial advantages.

A game full of risks

The other feature that explains Fiorentina’s exceptional moment is pressing. Since last year Italian had shown himself in Serie A as an extremist coach of the high recovery of the ball. His Fiorentina attacks the ball carriers and demands that the defenders almost always stay beyond the midfield line. Seeing it from the outside it looks like a game too too riskya collective organization that has references on the man but where it is enough for a preventive marking or individual pressure to be skipped to send the opponents on goal.

Yet Fiorentina’s numbers are worthy of an elite team. They are fifth for shots conceded in the league (97) and although they have conceded several goals in relation to these shots (34), they still have a better defense than Atalanta, Inter and Milan. The intelligence of midfielders like Bonaventurawho returned in 2023 with an unexpected centrality, and the athletic exuberance of Amrabat are a decisive factor for pressing actions, but the contribution of the forwards should not be underestimated either.

When he gets up to dirty the passing lines and is fine from a physical point of view, Fiorentina aims to crush their opponents. He did it to Braga, where beyond the 0-4 final, he never gave depth to the Portuguese. In the image above, the pressure from Jovic and Mandragora stands out in particular. At the end of the action it was Jovic who intercepted the ball, deflecting it into a lateral foul to soil the Braga construction.

However, Italian’s experiments did not always work. Let’s take the game won at San Siro against Inter after returning from the break. There Italiano had tried a construction watchman 3+3, where the central left, Igorwas positioned on the line of midfielders forming a triangle with Castrovilli and Mandragora.

The original idea was to manipulate the pressure of Inter’s forwards, and in fact Lukaku and Correa often found themselves isolated against Fiorentina’s three-man defence. However the dribble was almost always slow and even a small mistake caused violent tactical imbalances. Igor played badly with his back to goal and caused a lot of damage. The most serious in the 23rd minute, where in a calm management of the ball just beyond the midfield circle, Igor does not notice the pressure from Correa and gives the restart to Inter. A deep diagonal from Biraghi will be decisive.

It must be said then that the beginning of the season had confirmed the thesis of discontinuity. Fiorentina started the season without Vlahovic, but we mustn’t forget the departure of Lucas Torreira. The Italian had organized Fiorentina around the insertions of the Uruguayan midfielder and his ability to recover the ball from the air. “The point guard is the fulcrum of the teamIf the midfield turns, the whole team turns. It’s a rule of football, a basic principle” He said Italian at the end of last season, openly pushing for Torreira’s redemption. “It has an exaggerated quality and it also turns out to be a bomber jacket”. However, the redemption did not arrive and Italiano had to deploy Amrabat. The Moroccan has thickened the purple midfield: second Fbrefcomplete 0.97 interceptions per game and 1.50 blocks.

Quicksilver

Over time, Fiorentina, which at the beginning of the season made the ball circulate almost only on the flanks, trying to manipulate the opposing defenses through lateral combinations, has improved in construction even without a role playmaker. In this sense it helped the entry of Mandragora among the holders as left midfielder of possession. In the rotations it is he who helps Amrabat to facilitate the release of the ball, accompanying the action when there is space or the Viola recovers the ball high up.

Mandragora’s technique, his vision of the game and the intelligence with which he moves in the spaces is useful for making up for Fiorentina’s problems even in finishing. In the action below, for example, Nico Gonzalez recovers a ball in his own trocar going into conflict with Messias. Then he unloads the ball at Mandragora and it is from the connection between the two of them – Fiorentina’s most technical and associative players if Saponara doesn’t play – that Bonaventura gets to shoot from the spot in the area.

It is an action that also explains the ease with which Fiorentina transform a defensive action into a positional attack. Fiorentina has two souls. On the one hand there is the technical and graceful team, who would never want to leave the ball to their opponents; on the other, an aggressive and satanic collective, ready to take the idea of ​​1vs1 all-out pressure to extremes. Two phases living in osmosis, mutually influencing each other, which could not exist without each other.

Thanks to the risks taken by Italiano, to his ability to continue experimenting, after months of stagnation Fiorentina is back a team with quicksilver on. Full of impromptu players, capable of disappointing and captivating you with unsettling regularity. It’s hard to imagine seeing her stop now that there are two trophies at stake.