Sports

Fiorentina, the news from training before the Conference final and the departure for Prague

Team on the pitch for the last training session in Florence before the Conference final against West Ham. The point with the envoy Paolo Assogna: no injuries, only Castrovilli works in the gym after a blow suffered with Sassuolo but will be called up. Ballot Igor-Quarta as defensive partner of Milenkovic. In attack, the presence of Nico Gonzalez is certain, the Italian must choose one between Ikonè (favourite) and Kouamè and then one between Jovic and Cabral. At 14.50 departure for Prague

