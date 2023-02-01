The statements of the Toro coach at the end of the match against Fiorentina and valid for the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup

At the end of the match between Fiorentina and Turin, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, the grenade coach Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel to comment on the match. Here are his statements: “It was a tough game, the boys gave everything they could give, we could have gone ahead, they held on and we could have equalized twice. We are very sorry but also many compliments to the boys because they gave everything. The team for all 90 minutes he did what I wanted, then there’s also the strength of the opponent. The boys responded as I thought and as I wanted”.

Rodriguez struggled to score the first goal, is this an episode worth reviewing?

“It felt like a push, when you’re in the air a little touch is enough to throw you off balance, it felt like a situation like that. The referee was close though and judged it wasn’t a foul.”

Can the regret be that of scoring late?

“We had that ball for a 1-1 draw with Miranchuk and with Sanabria that we could have equalised. There is a bit of regret but I remain of the opinion that the boys gave everything”.

Udinese arrives in the championship on Sunday.

“We have to recover well, today was tough and we have few changes. We have to have a good race.”

