Fiorentina will return to play in the final of a European cup after 33 years

Fiorentina eliminated Basel in the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League – the third club tournament in European football – and qualified for the final, which will be played against West Ham in Prague on Wednesday 7 June. It will be his first international final after 33 years, and on that day he will also become the only European team to have played in the finals of the four main continental competitions: Champions League, Cup Winners’ Cup (no longer in existence), UEFA Cup (now Europa League) and Conference Leagues.

With Fiorentina securing qualification for the Conference League final on Thursday night by beating Basel 3-1 after losing the first leg 2-1, there will also be at least one Italian side in every European final this season, as the ‘Inter will play in the Champions League and Roma in the Europa League. Fiorentina will also play the Coppa Italia final against Inter on 24 May.

