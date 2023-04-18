Fiorentina won’t go beyond a 1-1 draw at home with Atalanta – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 17 – Fiorentina won’t go beyond a 1-1 draw at home with Atalanta.



Maehle scored for the guests in the 37th minute; Cabral equalized from a penalty in the 55th minute.



The draw displeases both teams in the race for a place in Europe. The players from Bergamo rise to 49 points, four behind Milan which occupies fourth place valid for the Champions League. The Viola reach 42 points, two behind Juventus in seventh place. (HANDLE).

