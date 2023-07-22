Fiorentini, partner of Chieri Volleyball, launches a commercial on its peanut butter – Sport Marketing News

From 23 July to 19 August Fiorentini is back on TV with a new commercial that will leave its mark, set inside the PalaFenera in Chieri, which hosts the club’s teams Chieri 76 Volleyball, of which the company is a partner. The Piedmontese company, known to all for “cookies and snacks”, now focus on the peanut cream, among its most strategic products for future growth. After having dedicated a recent important investment to the peanut butter to create an entire production line, which has brought new life to the Turin plant, now Fiorentini is also placing peanut cream at the center of a new communication campaign that will stand out for its light and fun tone and which talks about sport, healthy eating, movement, young people and the local area.

“It is not easy to condense so many messages into a matter of seconds – he comments Simona Fiorentini, marketing & sales manager of the family business– and we are very satisfied with the result. Peanut cream is perfect not only for athletes, but also for breakfast or a healthy snack, as it does not contain sugar and has an extremely simple production process, as it has always been in our DNA.”

At the center of the spot is volleyballa sport that represents excellence for the Chieri area, in the outer belt of Turin, a few kilometers from the Fiorentini factory in Trofarello, where the company has moved production since 2020, with the exception of peanut butter, for which a new production department was inaugurated at the beginning of 2023, recovering the old factory in Turin.

Since 1976, Chieri has been a breeding ground for volleyball talent and in recent years, thanks to the commitment of the Chieri 76 Volleyball company, it has brought the city’s teams to the top nationally, making the company a virtuous model of sustainable growth, also for young athletes who come from the rest of Italy and abroad to train here.

“We believe in the positive values ​​of sport – added Simona Fiorentini – and we are happy that our notoriety can also benefit the diffusion of these values, so well represented in the Chieri society, the same territory in which we all live and work.”

