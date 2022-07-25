Home Sports Fire in Cinigiano, houses and farmhouses at risk. Evacuated across the country
Fire in Cinigiano, houses and farmhouses at risk. Evacuated across the country

Fire in Cinigiano, houses and farmhouses at risk. Evacuated across the country

Cinigiano (Grosseto), 24 July 2022 – “The situation is very critical. The whole country – hundreds of people – was evacuated. Who independently decided to leave and who on our advice. The town of Castiglioncello Bandini is also in danger. “This was stated by Romina Sani, mayor of Cingiano (Grosseto), the town on the slopes of Amiata, in Maremma, which is affected by a big fire front which is burning much of the surrounding vegetation and forest.

The town is surrounded by flames and the smoke makes the air unbreathable. The fire allegedly started from the Granaione area, in the nearby municipality of Campagnatico. 4 Canadair and regional helicopters are operating on the spot. Hundreds of hectares burned.

Ten Aib volunteer teams from outside the province of Grosseto also arrived. The assisted coordination che involves the use of specialized figures including an Aib analyst and a Gauf group. With the extinguishing device thus strengthened, the operators hope to put out the fire as soon as possible.

Update at 11pm

The fire is still active, further teams of firefighters arrived from Tuscany but also from the Emilia Romagna region such as Parma and Bologna for a total number of 62 units. There are also several AIB teams from the Tuscany Region. The fire brigade teams are in charge of the houses and infrastructures where the flame is always active. Some evacuations have been carried out in the municipality of Cinigiano and in the neighboring hamlets. Following the early stages of the fire, some homes and infrastructure are damaged. The Local Command Unit has been located in piazzale Landi, an interface point between the various institutions and all components for the management of the intervention, but also a “front office” where citizens can contact.

